Jones, Pearl River CC split baseball doubleheader

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The diamond version of the “Catfight” ended in a draw Friday afternoon at Community Bank Park.
In a showdown of National Junior College Athletic Association top 15 nationally-ranked baseball programs, No. 7 Pearl River Community College and No. 12 Jones College split a doubleheader.
Jones’ Zach Flaskamp turned in four innings of scoreless relief as the Bobcats handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season, 8-3, in the opener.
PRCC reliever returned Landon Harper returned the favor in the nightcap, holding the Bobcats (5-5) scoreless over the final 3 2/3 innings as the Wildcats (7-1) grabbed a 6-2 win.
Jones 8, Pearl River 3
DeeJay Booth, Kade Keeton and Preston Ratliff each hit home runs and combined to knock in seven of the Bobcats’ eight runs.
PRCC led 1-0 on Tate Parker’s RBI-grounder in the first, but the Bobcats scored three times in the bottom of the inning on Booth’s two-run home run and Ratliff’s solo shot.
Ratliff’s two-run single in the second inning gave Jones a 5-1 lead
Parker’s solo home run got PRCC within 5-2 in the top of third inning, but Jones added two runs in the bottom of the inning on Keeton’s two-run blast.
Eric Newsom hit a solo home run for PRCC in the fourth inning before Keeton added Jones’ final run in the sixth on an error.
Kameron Partridge, who last week earned Mississippi Association Community Colleges Conference and NJCAA “Pitcher of the Week” accolades, picked up the win.
Partridge (2-0) allowed three runs on five hits over five innings. He walked five and struck out five.
Flaskamp picked up his first save of the season, allowing a hit over four innings with three strikeouts.
Jacob Scherer (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out one.
Ratliff led Jones with a home run and single, Colson Harris hit a double and single and Hunter French had a pair of singles.
Newsom had a home run and two singles for the Wildcats
Pearl River 6, Jones 2
With the Wildcats holding a 3-2 lead, Harper (1-0) slammed the door, allowing just Jones just two hits over the final 3 2/3 innings while striking out four.
Parker’s home run in the first gave PRCC a 1-0 before Jones tied the game on Booth’s RBI-grounder.
The Wildcats pushed across a pair of runs in the second inning on an error and a wild pitch before Chase Honeycutt’s bunt single got the Bobcats within 3-2 in the fourth.
PRCC added two runs in the fifth inning on Kasey Donaldson’s runs-scoring single and a RBI-fielder’s choice. Newsom’s infield single scored the Wildcats’ final run in the seventh inning.
Parker had a home run and single, two runs scored and an RBI for the Wildcats, while John Griffin Bell tripled and scored a run.
Dalton Roger (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out eight.
Jones is scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
PRCC is scheduled to travel to Meridian Community College for a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday.
