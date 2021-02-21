Hattiesburg City Council to host virtual Black History Month forum Monday

The event will be live-streamed from Delgado’s Facebook page and shared from the City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg City Council Facebook pages. (Source: City of Hattiesburg)
By Renaldo Hopkins | February 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:42 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg City Council will present a virtual Black History Month forum on COVID-19 from the perspective of the Black community.

“COVID-19 Through the Prism of Historic Healthcare Disparities in the Black Community” will be hosted by Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado via Zoom at 6 p.m.

Below are the three special guests that will be featured in the event:

  • Christopher Watts, MPH - Senior Epidemiologist, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Johnny L. Ford - Mayor of Tuskegee, Ala.
  • Moses N. Katabarwa, BSc, MPH, MA, Ph. D - Technical advisor, The Carter Center

