USM baseball season opener pushed to Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ While the coronavirus may have shaped the University of Southern Mississippi’s baseball schedule, a much more familiar factor _ the weather _ is dictating when that schedule begins.
The three-game opening home series at Pete Taylor Park with Northwestern State University has been delayed twice by the winter weather that has made travel hazardous in northwest Louisiana.
Single games initially scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday were reordered, first by eliminating the Friday opener and playing a Saturday doubleheader and a single game Sunday.
When the Demons were unable to travel safely by late Friday, Saturday’s doubleheader was scratched, another game was added to Sunday’s schedule and the third game of the series was moved to Monday.
USM and Northwestern now are scheduled to open the 2021 season at 1 p.m. Sunday, with a second-game to follow about 40 minutes after the first.
The series finale is set for noon Monday.
Weekend pitching matchups (with 2020 statistics) include:
Sunday
- NSU freshman right-hander Jonathan Harper (3-0, 2.16 ERA) vs. USM senior right-hander Hunter Stanley (2-0, 1.42)
- NSU sophomore left-hander Cal Carver (1-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. USM freshman left-hander Chandler Best (0-2, 11.12)
Monday
- NSU sophomore right-hander Levi Davis (2-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. USM sophomore right-hander Drew Boyd (0-0, 8.00).
