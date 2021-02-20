Southern Pine Electric continues restoring power to members

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 350 linemen and other personnel from Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas continue to restore power for Southern Pine Electric members who lost power in winter storms earlier this week.
Southern Pine Electric president and CEO Chris Rhodes says significant progress has been made in power restoration in the eastern part of the co-op’s service area, but there’s more work to be done in western areas.
He says Copiah and Newton counties have the most outages currently.
But, he says only a few dozen members in Covington County are still without power.
He says the amount of damage in an area and road conditions can lead to delays in restoring power.
And he says members who live closer to substations will likely get power restored quicker.
“We of course, want to get our three-phase lines up first,” Rhodes said. “We have to, because your single phases and dual phases branch out from those. You start at the substation and work your way out.”
“A lot of it has to do with the amount of damage on the line, whether you’re dealing with broken poles or just tree limbs, all that dictates it,” Rhodes said. “We’ve got resources deployed throughout the system, just some of the system has more damage than others.”
On Thursday morning, 27,500 members were without power, after storms on Monday and Wednesday.
And by Friday afternoon, about 8,600 members were still without power.
Rhodes hopes all members will have power by Sunday night.
