Pine Belt native wins Miss Rodeo Mississippi 2021 title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mary Claire Cornett, a Purvis native and 2014 graduate of Presbyterian Christian School, won the title of Miss Rodeo Mississippi on Jan. 23.
Cornett is the 40th woman to wear the crown and will represent the Magnolia State at all Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events statewide and abroad.
Her Pine Belt roots run deep.
“That is such a big part of who I am and how I grew up is, no matter where I go I try to be a good representation of myself, my family and now having the title where I can say I represent the professional sport of rodeo in the Pine Belt and in Mississippi, that’s an honor and it’s amazing to say that I have the opportunity to be a great voice for our state and rodeo and agriculture,” said Cornett.
Cornett won all divisions of the pageant, which includes horsemanship, appearance and personality as well as most photogenic.
“I did the competition just with a full heart and clear head and I made sure that whatever I did that day was to the best of my ability,” said Cornett. “So, at the end of the day I could definitely say, ’ok I gave this my absolute all,’ and I was very pleased with the way it worked out.”
However, the pageant isn’t all about the crown.
“A very important part of being a rodeo queen is to prove that you are a cowgirl, and you can ride, and you understand basic to, well not just basic, but true horsemanship skills. How to guide, knowing the parts of your horse, knowing the parts of your saddle and knowing equestrian questions that come in handy every single day,” said Cornett.
Cornett will travel to Las Vegas later in the year to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America.
