Petal Chamber honors community members
By WDAM Staff | February 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 1:48 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce honored community members during its virtual annual meeting last week.

The PACC honored individuals receiving the following awards:

  • Police Officer of the Year Award: Officer Aaron Jernigan
  • Firefighter of the Year Award: Will Bullock
  • Bobby Runnels Leadership Award: Drew Brickson
  • Spirit of Petal Business Award: Allen Flynt.

The event can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZHJX0Y4pMg

For more information about this event, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, and how to join, visit https://petalchamber.com/ or contact Valerie Wilson (601) 583-3306 valerie@petalchamber.com.

