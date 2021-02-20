Petal Chamber honors community members

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce honored community members during its virtual annual meeting last week.
The PACC honored individuals receiving the following awards:
- Police Officer of the Year Award: Officer Aaron Jernigan
- Firefighter of the Year Award: Will Bullock
- Bobby Runnels Leadership Award: Drew Brickson
- Spirit of Petal Business Award: Allen Flynt.
The event can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZHJX0Y4pMg
For more information about this event, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, and how to join, visit https://petalchamber.com/ or contact Valerie Wilson (601) 583-3306 valerie@petalchamber.com.
