Hiwannee Water Dept. customers experiencing issues with service

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several communities in Wayne County are struggling with water issues following the winter storm that hit the area earlier in the week.
Dozens of customers served by the Hiwannee Water Association have voiced their concerns over the disruption of services and the lack of proper water pressure. They say a communication problem exists and feel they aren’t being heard.
One resident said all he’s asking for is that the problem gets fixed.
“When something like that happens, they should give us a notice and let us know what’s going on if it’s going to be down more than one day,” he said. “I’ve got grandbabies and they need fresh water, they can’t bath with old water caught off the top of the house. So if you can fix it, then fix it.”
For its part, the Hiwannee Water Association declined any comment about the problems their customers are facing.
