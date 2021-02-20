Hattiesburg residents experience ponding after heavy rain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The recent weather has caused a variety of problems for people in the Pine Belt. People living between 16th and 20th avenues in Hattiesburg have concerns about drainage and ponding after heavy rain.
Councilwoman Mary Dryden visited the area after seeing these pictures from residents of water pooling, or ponding, in yards and on the side of the road.
“I think our city needs to work on keeping the drains cleaned out on a regular basis,” Dryden said. “That’s a pretty big project, but I think it would help us and I’m going to continue to ask for that.”
To help with drainage, she encourages homeowners to avoid clogging their street drains by raking and bagging leaves and picking up litter so rubbish doesn’t get into the system. She says replacing and repairing drainage is a huge project that the city is working on in steps.
“People are seeing the drainage work on Hardy Street and they need to realize that we got a lot of assistance from our department of transportation state funds to help take care of that,” Dryden said. “So some of these big projects they see we didn’t have to take out of the city budget or only took a small portion. And there’s sometimes that we know there are improvements we would like to make but we are constrained by a budget.”
Dryden says the drainage for 16th Street was put in around the same time as all the sewer and water lines in the city that are constantly being evaluated.
“Another thing that our city engineer and I have talked about today is that he has already contacted a consultant who specializes in drainage work to come and look at this street and this unique situation and find out how we might improve what we have in place right now,” Dryden said.
Dryden admits there is no quick and easy fix to the problem and asks residents to continue to monitor the state of their neighborhood and bring their concerns to the council.
