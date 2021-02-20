Hattiesburg Fire Dept. names Firefighter of Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg firefighter was recognized for his hard work and dedication in serving the community.
Robert Smith, a firefighter and engineer at Hattiesburg Fire Station 1 was awarded Firefighter of the Year this week.
Department peers voted for him to receive the award, and Smith said it means a lot to receive the recognition.
“Definitely an honor. It’s a privilege and an honor,” Smith said. “I work with several guys here around the department. Those are really good, well deserving of this award and, man, I’m telling you we got some of the best firefighters in the state of Mississippi.
I’ll continue to get better every day and continue to just believe in God. Several guys that have retired and several guys that are still here invested a lot of time in me, and so that’s just one thing to do is give back to the younger guys. You know, that really stuck with me.”
The award came just in time for his birthday Friday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.