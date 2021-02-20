Hattiesburg church collecting supplies for families in Texas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg church is gathering supplies right now to take to Texas following the winter storm and is asking for help from the community.
“The word says that when you give to the needy, you are literally loaning or lending to God,” says Davontae Washington, the outreach pastor at Truth Church.
Giving back to those in need is what the Truth Church tries to do daily.
What was supposed to be a normal weekend for the church as they give food to families in the community turned into a mission to go to Houston.
“The Lord was speaking to our senior pastors, and they were really pushed to try and impact the people in the city of Houston,” Washington said.
The church has several family friends that are impacted right now due to the winter storm. They say it’s a blessing to be able to do this, giving back to as many as possible.
“We’re taking two U-hauls down. We’re going to pack them with water and pack them with food, and we’re going to get one of U-hauls and going to maybe lie the southern portion of Houston and send one to the northern portion of Houston and just try and distribute from there,” Washington said.
Some of the items they are needing are water, non-perishable food items and coats.
They plan to leave Monday morning at 1 a.m. to head to Houston.
If you would like to be a part of this mission with the church you can send an email to truthchurch16@gmail.com or call (601) 606-1649 for more details on how you can help.
