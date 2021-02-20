Clear skies expected overnight Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight expect clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.
During the day Sunday look for sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday night, look for a 50 percent chance for showers after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Clearing skies are expected on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Mostly clear and colder weather is forecast to return Monday night with lows in the lower to mid-30s.
Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 30s. By Wednesday a good warming trend will begin with partly cloudy skies expected with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows around 50.
There is a 20 percent chance for a shower Wednesday night.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday with a 30 percent chance for showers. Highs are expected to be in the mid-60s Lows Thursday night will be in the 40s.
As we head into Friday look for a 20 percent chance for a shower with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with a 30% chance for showers with highs in the mid-60s.
