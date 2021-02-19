Woman charged with negligent manslaughter after death of child in Beaumont fire

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office charged a Beaumont woman with negligent manslaughter Thursday after the death of a 5-year-old child in an apartment fire in November.
Vanity R. Hartfield, 25, was arrested Thursday and made her initial appearance in Perry County Justice Court Friday. Judge Tim Odom set her bond at $100,000.
The fire happened at the Oak Woods Apartments in Beaumont on Nov. 29.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was learned that a 5-year-old child was left unattended in an apartment when the apartment caught fire.
Perry County Coronor Mike Malone later pronounced the child dead.
The fire was investigated by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, which led to the arrest of Hartfield.
The Beaumont Police Department and Beaumont Fire Department also responded to the fire.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.