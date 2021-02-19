Warmer today with a pleasant weekend ahead

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Friday morning cold and cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s. The sun will return after lunchtime.
Highs will be a little warmer as we top out in the mid-40s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s this evening.
Tonight, will be the last bitterly cold night with lows falling to the low 20s.
This weekend will be much nicer as temperatures begin a warming trend. Skies will be sunny as highs warm up from the mid-50s on Saturday to the low 60s by Sunday!
Clouds will move in on Monday as a weak system move through. That may give us a few showers with highs in the low 60s.
Sunny weather continues into next week with highs reaching the low 70s by the middle of week.
