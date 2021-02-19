Tim’s Two Cents podcast with PRCC men’s basketball coach Chris Oney

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Pearl River Community College men’s basketball coach Chris Oney.
Oney, who is in his fifth season as Wildcats’ head coach, guided PRCC to the best basketball season in school history in 2019-20.
The Wildcats (28-0) were the country’s lone undefeated Division I JuCo team, winning Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges and Region XXIII crowns and rising to a program-best number 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings.
Oney became the first PRCC men’s basketball coach named NJCAA “Coach of the Year,” two Wildcats were named All-America in the same season for the first time in school history and PRCC was the top seed heading into its second consecutive but only second-ever national tournament.
But then, COVID-19 stepped in, ending the junior college basketball postseason.
This year, the pandemic delayed the tip off to the 2020-21 season until January. The Wildcats (5-0) have extended their unbeaten streak to 33 games and have been ranked nationally for 17 consecutive polls. This week, PRCC rose from number 4 to number 2.
This year’s Wildcats also remain a work in progress, with three of the five victories coming by six points or less, including one in overtime and another on a last-second, 3-point shot.
Oney, who is 96-18 in his four-plus seasons as head coach, talks about the recasting of his Wildcats, the merger of success and expectation and the potential of the 2020-21 PRCC’s men’s basketball team.
