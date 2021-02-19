Reeves talks federal aid, his chat with Biden, and how Miss. handles storms

Reeves: No, what I would say is… this storm is so different, this natural disaster is different than what we as a state are accustomed to. We’re used to dealing with hurricanes and we’re used to dealing with tornadoes and flooding to a certain extent. But with this particular storm, we’re not in recovery mode, we’re still in response mode because while the roads are better this afternoon on Thursday, we know that it’s gonna get extremely cold again tonight. It’s gonna be down in the low 20s, maybe high teens, throughout much of the state. We still have some precipitation in the northern third of the state, but here in Central Mississippi, most of the precipitation is gone so the number one concern that I have looking at the situation right now is that even though the roads are better now, with this very extreme, frigid cold weather tonight, it’s very likely that many of our streets are gonna freeze up again and we’re gonna have a very challenging commute early in the morning and so I want to encourage all Mississippians to be smart and to be safe tomorrow morning. Now, when we get into tomorrow afternoon, and particularly by mid-day on Saturday, the temperatures are gonna rise to a level where most of that will be resolved and we will again at that time continue to make assessments on the damage and what we can do to help people recover.