Production underway for movie on life of first Black naval aviator, Hattiesburg native Jesse Brown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Production has begun on a new motion picture focusing on the life of Hattiesburg native and the nation’s first African-American Naval aviator Ensign Jesse L. Brown.
It’s based on the book, “Devotion,” by Adam Makos. It will tell the story of Brown and his friendship with fellow Navy pilot Thomas Hudner.
Brown was killed in action in Korea on Dec. 4, 1950, after his plane was shot down. Hudner, who was Brown’s wingman, intentionally crashed his own plane in an attempt to save Brown’s life.
Hudner would receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for his efforts to save his friend.
Staff members at Hattiesburg’s African-American Military History Museum say movie production began this month in Savannah, Georgia and is expected to wrap up in the late spring.
The museum has a major exhibit on Brown that has been there since the facility opened in 2009.
