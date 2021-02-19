New Augusta man charged with assaulting 2 law enforcement officers

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A New August man charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer had his bond denied in Perry County Justice Court Friday.
Jarvius J. Hugger, 26, was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a New Augusta police officer and a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy.
The New Augusta police officer approached Hugger during the course of a larceny investigation when the alleged assault took place. Deputies responded to assist the officer, and one deputy was assaulted in the process, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hugger’s charge of assaulting the New Augusta officer was transferred to the Perry County Justice Court.
After denying his bond, Judge Tim Odom set up a preliminary hearing for a later date.
