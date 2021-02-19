MEMA busy during week-long cold snap

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) – Along with power companies and first responders, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has had a busy week.
MEMA has been in major response mode since the winter weather event began to impact the state around Feb. 14.
Dangerous freezing temperatures, ice on roads and bridges and multiple power outages have affected a majority of Mississippians.
On February 19, 2021, Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency, reported to MEMA that one fatality occurred earlier this week, due to a motor vehicle accident.
The following official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties:
- Copiah County – two businesses affected
- Grenada County – 10 homes affected; one business affected
- Marshall County – one home affected; five businesses affected
- Smith County – one business affected
- Warren County – two homes affected
- Washington County – 15,000 homes affected because of water supply issues.
Because temperatures will reach dangerous cold levels again Friday night, MEMA is asking residents that have experienced prolonged power outages this week to seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in your area.
The full list of those shelters and safe rooms is here.
As road conditions continue to improve, MEMA will continue fulfilling supply requests from the counties.
These are the current resource requests MEMA has delivered or in progress:
- Water – 60,480 bottles of water
- Disaster Reservist Personnel – 14
- Generators to power public facilities - two.
If residents have an emergency, we urge you to call 911.
If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA encourages you to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.
Resources must be requested through the county EMA to be submitted to MEMA for resource coordination.
