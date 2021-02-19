Magnolia Center seeks funds after events canceled due to COVID-19

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magnolia Center of Laurel was seeking any available funds from the state or the Mississippi State Health Department that could help the center due to canceled events because of the pandemic.
A special-called meeting was held Thursday between members of the center and the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Jones County chief administrative officer and board attorney Danielle Ashley discussed the meeting with WDAM.
“My understanding is that the Magnolia Center, like a lot of entities, including the City of Laurel, the county, has lost revenue through COVID,” Ashley said.
One of the events canceled was the South Mississippi Fair, which resulted in a significant loss of revenue. And now with a vaccination site at the Magnolia Center, members were hoping to see if there was any money available for them through the state or the state health department.
“It was their understanding that maybe the Department of Health had some monies available for that,” Ashley said. “But it turns out, I don’t think that’s the case.”
Ashley said this is because COVID-19 vaccinations are free to the public.
“We disagreed with that we didn’t think that the health department needed to be charged anything for providing a free service to the people of Jones County,” Ashley said.
Ashley said right now the most important thing is helping citizens get vaccinations and overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. If we can do that, we can get back to hosting events.
The board of supervisors declined the revenue request.
