Lamar County investing in Project NOLA security cameras

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County is joining cities like Hattiesburg and Collins with their latest investment in a Project NOLA camera system. The other two cities installed their systems last year and now the Lamar County Board of Supervisors has voted to do the same.
“The board believes that the project NOLA camera system will be great for the county,” county administrator Jody Waits said. “The quality of the system is fantastic from what the sheriff has shown us as far as helping them do their job and identifying problems in the county.”
Waits and Sheriff Danny Rigel said high-definition security cameras will be another tool available to help with criminal investigations.
“It can read tags, the high-definition quality of the image allows them to be able to identify persons who are actually in the vehicle,” Waits said.
“You know, everybody has cameras nowadays,” Rigel said. “They’ve got the Ring doorbell cameras, people have security cameras and we do utilize that in our investigations. If we have something happen, we check for cameras. It helps us out and it’s just another tool that we can use to better provide services for the county.”
At the beginning of February, the board approved $6,400 for the purchase of the cameras to be reimbursed by a $6,650 grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.
“You know there are some neighborhoods that have reached out to the sheriff that said we would like them at the entrances of our neighborhoods,” Waits said. “That way if something goes on within the neighborhood at least they have video documentation of the vehicle tags that sort of thing.”
“It will help us solve crimes and that’s what we’re tasked to do is to, serve and protect Lamar County,” Rigel said. “And these cameras are going to be just another tool to let us more effectively do our job. We’re starting off with a small amount, and I think once it grows and once we see that it will help us out. Hopefully, we’ll get a lot more.”
