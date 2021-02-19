CrossFitter with special needs receives overwhelming support for T-shirt design

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Feb. 5, we introduced you to Zackery Wilson, a Special Olympics athlete who loves CrossFit.
Since airing his story, he and FSFIT in Hattiesburg have received an overwhelming response from the community and organizations across the country.
“Thank you, people,” Wilson, 23, said.
“It’s been pretty good,” Coach Panda, head coach and program director at FSFIT said. “We’ve had a couple of really big names re-post and share the original post that you guys did.”
One big name is CrossFit. The company shared Wilson’s story on its social media pages, including Instagram. So far, the video has received more than 18,000 views.
“That’s been really cool to see,” Coach Panda said.
She said even people from out of state have shown support for Wilson, the T-shirt he designed and the tattoo it will help fund.
To make things more accessible, Coach Panda said FSFIT created a website for those who want to purchase a T-shirt and “support the sleeve.”
“Zack has such a big heart, and he’s such an amazing person, that once he’s reached the quota, we’re actually going to send it over to him, and he’s going to donate the rest of whatever is still coming in to a charity of his choice,” Coach Panda said.
Wilson’s story has also inspired others with Down syndrome to consider CrossFit.
“You can do it,” Wilson said.
The members of FSFIT says they are truly honored to help Wilson and plan to have a Superhero Showdown soon in his honor.
“It’s a special needs, very inclusive CrossFit competition that is going to be open to everybody,” Coach Panda said. “Anybody who wants to can sign up. So, hopefully we’ll see some good backing behind that.”
When asked if he was close to raising the funds for his Superwoman tattoo, Wilson responded, “Oh yeah.”
If you would like to purchase an FSFIT shirt and support Wilson, click HERE.
