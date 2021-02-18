Two charged with tampering in Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged two men in an investigation into a Sunday night shooting in downtown Hattiesburg.
Police announced 21-year-old Calvin Haynes, of Brookhaven, and 24-year-old Aquevias Tatum, of Hattiesburg, were each charged with one count of tampering with evidence.
The shooting in the 100 block of East Front Street injured two people and has led to calls for action against the Hub City bar it happened near.
The Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution during a Tuesday night meeting saying that it believes Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is a public nuisance and asking the district attorney to take action against it.
The resolution cited two shootings adjacent to the business in the last four months.
Some residents have also signed a petition asking the bar to be held accountable.
