A “stronger” Drew Boyd to take the mound for USM this season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been less than smooth sailing for Drew Boyd since his arrival to Southern Miss in 2018.
Tommy John surgery during his senior year at Oak Grove made the road bumpy for the former “Dandy Dozen” player.
After setbacks his first two seasons with the Black & Gold, Boyd finally took the mound in 2020 – going four innings in his first career start against Ole Miss on February 25.
The lefty struck out ten and walked just one batter in nine innings of 2020′s COVID-shortened season, appearing in four games. He followed it up with a tremendous fall – fanning 39 batters and walking just three in 26 innings.
“Drew led all of our metrics this fall in regards to the categories that we deem important,” said USM pitching coach Christian Ostrander. “He was what we call the ‘king of the hill.’ He’s mature, he’s stronger, he’s in a good place. He’s figured out how to manage his arm. Unfortunately for him, it never just feels perfect. But I think he’s found some balance and that’s really important. He knows who he is, he’s got an identity and it’s really strong. I think just go out there and be who he is and I think things will fall into place for him.”
Ostrander and head coach Scott Berry proved their confidence in the redshirt sophomore by giving Boyd the starting nod in USM’s Sunday affair against Northwestern State.
It’s the third and final game of the Golden Eagle’s season-opening series this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.