A “stronger” Drew Boyd to take the mound for USM this season

“Drew led all of our metrics this fall in regards to the categories that we deem important,” said USM pitching coach Christian Ostrander. “He was what we call the ‘king of the hill.’ He’s mature, he’s stronger, he’s in a good place. He’s figured out how to manage his arm. Unfortunately for him, it never just feels perfect. But I think he’s found some balance and that’s really important. He knows who he is, he’s got an identity and it’s really strong. I think just go out there and be who he is and I think things will fall into place for him.”