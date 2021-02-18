Southern Pine Electric working to restore power outages

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Southern Pine Electric Cooperative couldn’t catch a break this week.
Just as linesmen were “making significant progress” in restoring power to customers affected by Monday’s Winter Storm Uri, Mother Nature sent a second storm surging on the heels of the first.
In a matter of hours, outages went from about 5,500 to more than 27,000 as the heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already ice-laden trees, causing limbs to break or the trees to fall.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 24,460 outages remained, including 1,495 in Jefferson Davis County, 1,096 in Jasper County and 541 in Covington County.
Southern Pine crews have been joined by 120 additional linesmen and 60 more right-of-way crew members
The Thursday morning list of outages included:
- Simpson County 4,702
- Newton County 4,220
- Smith County 3,645
- Copiah County 2,709
- Rankin County 3,266
- Scott County 1,966
- Jefferson Davis 1,495
- Jasper County 1,096
- Lawrence County 765
- Covington County 541
- Lincoln County 32
- Clarke County 14
- Hinds County 8
Southern Pine asks that members never go near a downed power line. instead call 1-800-231-5240. or by using a MyPower account.
For more information or to view Southern Pine’s outage map, visit www.southernpine.coop.
