Southern Pine Electric working to restore power after 2nd storm this week

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Linemen from parts of Mississippi and Alabama were in the Pine Belt Thursday working to restore power to thousands of Southern Pine Electric members who have been hit by two winter storms this week.
The first storm on Tuesday knocked out power to about 18,000 members, according to Chris Rhodes, president and CEO of Southern Pine Electric.
Crews had restored power to more than 13,000 of those residents when a second storm hit Wednesday, pushing the number of those without power back up to 27,500.
Thursday, as of about 2 p.m., power had been restored to about 8,500 members.
Rhodes says linemen from several power cooperatives in Mississippi and Alabama and some independent contractors are assisting Southern Pine Electric crews with power restoration.
Rhodes says this week’s storms impacted the entire Southern Pine Electric system.
