Man charged with murder in death of missing Jones Co. woman

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County judge denied bond Thursday for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Ellisville woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
David Pepper, 36, made his initial court appearance before Jones County Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth.
Pepper was taken into custody after the body of Iran Danyell Little was discovered on Eastview Drive in Ovett. Jones County Sheriff’s investigators said the crime happened at that location.
Little was reported missing to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 2.
She had last been seen in the Ovett area about two weeks prior to the missing person report being filed.
The sheriff’s department announced Wednesday that the missing person case was being investigated as a homicide.
A second person, 37-year-old Daphnie Shelby, is charged with hindering an investigation. Her bond was set at $5,000.
