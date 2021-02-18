Lumberton under boil water notice after freeze causes problems

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton city employees are working to repair frozen pipes and other facilities after this week’s freezing temperatures took a toll on equipment.
Residents remain on a boil water notice.
Mayor Quincy Rogers said the city is working as fast as possible to get everything back to normal.
“Our chlorinating room, every pipe inside there busted,” Rogers said. “So now our residents don’t have water that is even chlorinated right now. So we’re having them do a boil water notice until further notice. Parts for that particular room are on backorder, so if we don’t get them by Friday, it will probably be Monday before we can get these parts in.”
Water is safe to bathe in, but residents should boil water or use bottled water for cooking and drinking.
