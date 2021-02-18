Jones County mobile home sustains ‘major damage’ in morning fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters battled a blaze in the Hebron community Wednesday morning.
Volunteer firefighters from the Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun fire departments responded to the fire at a home on Old Palestine Church Road just after 8 a.m.
The woman living in the single-wide mobile home had been experiencing problems with her circuit breaker box and woke up Wednesday to the smell of smoke, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
When the woman checked, the whole breaker box was on fire.
The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames by the time the first firefighters arrived. The mobile home sustained major damage.
The woman lived in the home with her three children.
No injuries were reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.
