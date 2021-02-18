JCSD: Missing woman case being investigated as homicide

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a missing person case as a homicide with two suspects in custody.
Iran Danyell Little was reported missing to the sheriff’s department on Feb. 2.
Little had last been seen in the Ovett area about two weeks prior to the missing person report being filed.
The sheriff’s department has been searching for her whereabouts since it was reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday evening that it was now being investigated as a homicide.
More information will be released as it becomes available, according to JCSD.
