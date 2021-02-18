How to support your pet’s health during cold weather

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cold temperatures may make it difficult to get pets outside to play and exercise, but experts say mental enrichment is an important part of an animal’s overall well-being.
“Doing different types of mental enrichment within the home can really help them to relax. And that’s really what it’s all about is meeting physical needs while also their mental needs,” said Alison Patrolia, a certified veterinary technician and service dog coach at the Petal Animal Clinic.
There are some different activities to try with your furry friend. Toys like ‘Kongs’ can be filled with treats or food, and puzzles can be a fun way to keep pets entertained.
These toys may also keep pets from tearing things up in the house while staying warm inside.
“It’s not that they’re trying to, you know, be bad or anything like that, they’re just trying to find something to do like we are,” Patrolia said. “So if we can offer them some different alternatives, then again, they’ll be more constructive instead of destructive in the home.”
Officials say mental enrichment is beneficial for pets of all ages.
“From puppies all the way to senior. With senior pets it can really help with their cognitive function as well to keep them young and thinking as well,” said Patrolia.
There are some inexpensive options.
“In lieu of maybe getting, purchasing some of these different things you can actually go online to K-9 enrichment groups and they’ll have a lot of different things that you can do that are very budget-friendly with just different things that you already have in the home,” Patrolia said.
