Blood drive held at Tempe Baptist Church in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A blood drive was held on Thursday at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, giving members of the community an opportunity to donate blood to those who desperately need it.
Severe winter weather in the past several days has caused a number of blood drive cancelations in the area.
Sara Dyess, a donor recruitment representative from Vitalant, said that when you give blood, you give the gift of life.
“There’s always a constant need for blood,” Dyess said. “Blood has a shelf life. The only way to ensure that our loved ones have the blood is to continuously collect it. Whether that’s at churches like Temple, whether that’s at schools, with such an urgent need, we need all blood types.”
For those who missed the event at Temple Baptist Church, members from Vitalant will be at the Hattiesburg Multi-Purpose Center from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to collect blood.
