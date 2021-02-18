Bar responds to criticism stemming from shooting in downtown Hattiesburg

The incident did not originate or escalate in or in front of our establishment, as this is confirmed by an official Hattiesburg police report. We take these matters very seriously. Our establishment does not tolerate or cultivate an atmosphere of violence. The sole purpose of Nostalgia Lounge and Bar is to provide our community with a safe, fun, and diverse experience. After almost three years of operation, we have served as an asset to the downtown community by providing job opportunities for college students and locals to the area.