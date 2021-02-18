Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in downtown Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a Purvis man wanted in a Sunday night shooting in downtown Hattiesburg that injured two people.
Police said 30-year-old Taji McNair is wanted for aggravated assault.
The shooting happened on the night of Valentine’s Day in the 100 block of East Front Street. Two people were taken to the hospital.
Police have charged two other men, 21-year-old Calvin Haynes and 24-year-old Aquevias Tatum, with tampering with evidence in the investigation.
The shooting has led to calls for action against the Hub City bar it happened near.
The Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution calling Nostalgia Lounge & Bar a public nuisance and asking the district attorney to take action against it. The resolution also cited another shooting that happened near the bar in October.
Nostalgia Lounge & Bar released a statement to WDAM saying that the shooting should not be tied to the business.
“The incident did not originate or escalate in or in front of our establishment, as this is confirmed by an official Hattiesburg police report,” the statement reads.
The statement also said the shooting happened off the bar’s property after it had closed for the night.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McNair, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
