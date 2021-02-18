Another chilly day but Friday, weekend will be much nicer

PINE BELT Miss. (WDAM) - We started off Thursday morning cold and cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s.
The rest of the day will be cloudy and cold as highs only warm up to the low 40s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s this evening. Lows will be in the upper 20s overnight.
Friday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid-40s. Lows will bottom out into the low 20s by Saturday morning.
This weekend will be much nicer as temperatures begin a warming trend. Skies will be sunny as highs warm up from the mid-50s on Saturday, to the low 60s by Sunday.
Sunny weather continues next week with highs reaching the low 70s by the middle of next week.
