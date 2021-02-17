Wednesday stays cold; storms roll through later in the day

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Wednesday morning bitterly cold with temperatures in the low 20s.
The skies will be cloudy as temperatures make it above freezing later this morning.
Thunderstorms will move in late this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll still see some lingering showers across the area.
Friday and this weekend will be much nicer as temperatures begin a warming trend. Skies will be sunny as highs warm up from the mid-40s on Friday to the mid-60s by Sunday.
Sunny weather continues next week with highs reaching the low 70s by the middle of next week.
