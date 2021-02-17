USM baseball’s tradition built on consistency

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When Southern Miss opens the 2021 baseball season on Friday, it embarks on yet another quest to remain Conference USA’s most consistent program over the last decade.
Since coach Scott Berry took over in 2010, the Golden Eagles have captured four C-USA tournaments, another four regular season crowns and appeared in six NCAA tournaments – including four straight prior to 2020′s COVID-shortened campaign.
It’s a model of consistency built on expectation and a strong culture in and around Pete Taylor Park.
“That’s one thing about this team that I think’s going to be special is there’s a lot of leadership,” said USM senior pitcher Hunter Stanley.
“We’ve created a culture here that makes it easy for [freshmen] to see all the older guys - just like when I got here,” said USM sophomore infielder Danny Lynch. “It was easy to see how to do things ‘cause all the older guys had done it.”
“We’re like super close,” said USM freshman shortstop Dustin Dickerson, a West Jones grad. “We’re all like brothers to each other. It’s just like a family.”
“I think we’re a program of tradition and when you talk about tradition - I’ve said this a lot of times – tradition’s about consistency,” Berry said. “Fortunately we’ve had the players, we’ve had the coaches, we’ve had the right chemistry, we’ve had the fans. We’ve had everything. Certainly, still defending the conference championship is a goal of ours…we don’t back off from.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.