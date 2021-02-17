Three Hattiesburg municipal voting precincts moved

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council voted Tuesday night to move three municipal voting precinct locations to better align with precincts used in county, state and federal elections.
The Highland Precinct located in Ward 1 will be moved to the Longleaf Trace Precinct located at 2895 West 4th Street, which aligns with where voters in the precinct cast ballots in county, state and federal elections.
The East 6th Street USO Precinct in Ward 2 will be moved to the Eureka School Precinct located at 412 East 6th Street.
The Kamper Park Precinct in Ward 4 will be moved to the Hardy Street Precinct located at 1610 Hardy Street, where many started voting during the last presidential election.
Mayor Toby Barker praised the council’s decision in a Tuesday night Facebook post, saying the changes will result in less confusion of where to vote.
Barker said notices will be mailed out to voters in these precincts in the next 10 days.
The municipal primary will take place on April 6 followed by the general election on June 8.
