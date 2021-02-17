Sacred Heart students create mini Mardi Gras float display

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fat Tuesday is the biggest day in the Carnival Holiday, and Sacred Heart elementary students helped create a mini Mardi Gras parade display in lieu of in-person parades.
Students decorated shoeboxes to look like parade floats. Abigail Allen with the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center said she was excited to display the mini-floats downtown in the windows of the Saenger Theatre.
“Happy Fat Tuesday! I mean we are so happy that they decided to do this because it brings a little Mardi Gras spirit even at a time where spirit seems to be a little bit low,” Allen said. “So we have to keep Mardi Gras in our hearts so come on down and check it out.”
The floats featured traditional Mardi Gras colors, beads, masks and themes. Some used dolls or other props to bring their floats to life.
”My gosh, we were blown away,” Allen said. “I spent Friday afternoon teary-eyed because I couldn’t believe all the participation, because even the floats that looked like their parents helped a little or a lot it still was time that they spent with their kids and they were being creative and that means a lot to me personally. Yeah, it’s really a real treat to see all the energy that was put into it.”
Allen suggests a good way to celebrate Mardi Gras safely this week is to get some local takeout and stroll by the Saenger Theatre windows to see the colorful display.
