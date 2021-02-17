Report: Hattiesburg No. 2 in job growth during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Metropolitan Statistical Area has been one of the best locations for job growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by 24/7 Wall Street.
It says the Hattiesburg MSA ranked number two out of nearly 400 MSA’s across the nation, with a 2.9% increase in employment from February 2020 to November 2020.
Hattiesburg placed just behind Fond Du Lac, Wis. and ahead of Knoxville, Tenn.
According to the report, the 28 metro areas that had job growth during the pandemic are located in 11 different states.
