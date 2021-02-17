Outdoor workers face freezing temperatures in Pine Belt

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the deep freeze continues across the Pine Belt, many outdoor workers face bitter temperatures while doing their jobs.
From powerline workers to waste management, all these men and women perform important functions that most don’t notice unless a disruption occurs.
J.T. Collier works for Waste Pro USA and has a route that takes him into Wayne County, where he was having to deal with the frigid weather Tuesday.
“I was a little froze,” Collier said. “I had to thaw out and my truck didn’t like it. The radiator busted on me this morning going to work, so I’m here at work trying to get it done. It’s freezing out here and now my truck is messed up, so now I got to be in the cold with it.”
Meanwhile, Roger Holifield works for the Waynesboro Water & Sewer Department and says that despite the cold, making sure everything is operating as it should is just part of the job.
“It’s going to be OK tonight, everything is in good shape,” Holifield said. “I’ve checked everything a couple times today and it’s going to be in good shape tonight.”
Those who work in extreme cold conditions should take frequent breaks in a warm shelter to allow their bodies to heat up before going back into the cold.
Along with wearing warm clothing, you should also drink warm beverages and eat high-calorie foods to help when the temperature drops.
The risks of being exposed to the extreme cold are numerous and dangerous and precautions should be observed to keep yourself safe.
