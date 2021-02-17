684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 684 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths statewide Wednesday.
Two of the new deaths were reported in Jones County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 289,398 and 6,524.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 31,016 COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,440 cases, 76 deaths
- Forrest: 6,926 cases, 135 deaths
- Jasper: 2,080 cases, 41 deaths
- Jones: 7,747 cases, 142 deaths
- Lamar: 5,684 cases, 77 deaths
- Marion: 2,485 cases, 77 deaths
- Perry: 1,166 cases, 33 deaths
- Wayne: 2,488 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 264,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
