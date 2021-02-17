Lumberton under boil water notice

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton residents are under a boil water notice due to a busted pipe.
A post on the city’s Facebook page said the issue is citywide and employees of the water works department have been sent to repair it.
Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said the issue should be resolved Wednesday, but residents are advised to boil water until further notice.
Lumberton schools will also operate virtually Wednesday due to the burst pipe.
Some residents may experience low water pressure due to the line break.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.