Larry Knight brings wealth of knowledge to Jones pitching staff

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After 27 years of coaching high school baseball, Larry Knight began a new journey when he signed on to be Jones College’s pitching coach in October.
Knight brings a winning mentality to Ellisville, no doubt. He racked up nearly 700 wins and nine state championships at the prep level (five with Sumrall and four with Hattiesburg).
The former All-Conference pitcher at William Carey turned minor leaguer has enjoyed the transition of coaching junior college baseball.
“The biggest thing for me is yeah I can come out and I’ve always had a passion for pitching,” Knight said. “And I’ve always handled it in high school. It’s really been special as far as I’m concerned. It’s given me a lot more time, a lot more freedom. And then of course on this level, I’m excited about the fact of seeing guys who perform on a higher level and being able to coach those guys too.”
“Larry does a lot of great things with our staff as far as teaching them how to pitch from the ground up,” said Jones College head coach Chris Kirtland. “And a lot of guys have taken some serious strides being around a winner like that every day.”
