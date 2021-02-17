Keith’s donates $34K to William Carey for student testing, vaccinations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic and William Carey University have teamed up with Keith’s Superstores to provide a safe learning environment for students returning to classes next week.
Officials from William Carey and Hattiesburg Clinic were on hand as a $34,000 check was presented to the university. The funds will be used for testing students and staff for COVID-19 and vaccinations when they become available.
Melissa Saucier, marketing director for Keith’s Superstores, said the company is committed to giving back to the community.
“Our company is following through once again with our promise to give back to our community, our schools,” Saucier said. “And what better way to honor and pay tribute to the healthcare community.
“We started working together with William Carey about two months ago on this project, and we were more than happy to step forward and be a forerunner in giving back to the community this way.”
Recently, Hattiesburg Clinic opened a new office on campus at William Carey, which will serve as a place to test and give COVID vaccinations and other health needs for those attending the university.
