JCSD seeking info on man who stole pressure washer from medical center

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on video stealing a pressure washer.
The sheriff’s department said the pressure was stolen from Jones Family Medical Center on MS Highway 15 North in Laurel.
Video posted by the sheriff’s department shows a man loading the pressure washer into a dark-colored four-door passenger car. The front passenger door window was shattered as the man attempted to close the door with the pressure washer inside.
If you have any information regarding the suspect or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
