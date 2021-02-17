Downtown Hattiesburg residents call for action after Sunday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg residents are calling for action after a shooting injured two people on East Front Street Sunday night.
The Hattiesburg City Council voted on a resolution Tuesday regarding Nostalgia Lounge & Bar. Sunday’s shooting happened near the bar and police have responded to past incidents in the area.
“Because this happened repeatedly and because it involved a gun, we had to take an action,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dyrden.
It now moves to the district attorney.
“We hope that the district attorney will look at what we’re presenting and look at the facts and see what has happened in the past, and we hope that he’ll move forward to say that this business cannot operate there any longer,” Dryden said.
But this isn’t the only action being taken. Downtown residents started a petition asking that Nostalgia Lounge & Bar be held accountable.
It reads in part, “Over the past two years, three shootings have occurred on Front Street in Downtown Hattiesburg. This senseless violence has been perpetrated by clientele of Nostalgia Lounge & Bar.”
Members of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association say those residents want their voices heard.
“As soon as this happened Sunday night, my phone started ringing and, you know, I’ve been in constant contact since then with various people,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “And, I think the biggest concern that they have is making sure that we’re protecting their interests, that we’re looking out for their interests.”
WDAM has reached out to Nostalgia Lounge & Bar for comment and is awaiting a response.
