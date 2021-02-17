Cooperative Energy asks users to limit electricity use

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cooperative Energy is asking members of its 11 electric distribution cooperatives to continue limiting electricity use until midnight Tuesday.
The request is due to a critical shortage of electricity in parts of the southeastern United States caused by below-normal temperatures and high demand. Cooperative Energy is making the request as directed by its reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.
Reducing electricity use could ease the strain on the electric system and prevent power outages across the region.
The Dixie Electric Power Association, Southern Pine Electric, Pearl River Valley Electric and Singing River Electric are all members of the Cooperative Energy member systems.
Dixie Electric announced that some members will experience temporary loss of electric services for intervals of 15 to 30 minutes due to Cooperative Energy initiating its power supply emergency plan as required by MISO.
Dixie Electric urged members to make plans for individuals dependent on life support medical devices due to the imminent interruption of electrical services.
“Dixie Electric understands how members will be inconvenienced but has no choice at this time. Unfortunately, this is a regional issue and Dixie Electric must respond as directed,” a message posted to Dixie Electric’s Facebook page said.
Singing River Electric also announced that some members would lose electricity for short intervals due to the emergency plan.
Cooperative Energy said users can limit electricity by turning off all non-essential lighting, appliances, electronics and by lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees or less. Consumers are also asked to reduce the use of water heaters, electric ovens, washing machines and dryers, unless you have special medical needs.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.