Columbia police serve hot lunches on cold Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lots of people needing a hot meal after Monday’s winter storm were able to get one Tuesday from the Columbia Police Department. Officers and volunteers made spaghetti lunches for pick up.
Officers also delivered many of the meals.
Columbia police also served hot food Monday night right after the bad weather passed through.
“We’re very appreciative, very glad they’re giving out a meal,” said Marion County resident Charles Hughes. “Our electricity has been off for about two days, so we’ve been struggling.”
He picked up four lunches for his family.
“God bless them for doing this, because a lot of people don’t have anything to eat in this cold weather, because they don’t have any electricity to cook on,” said Darnelle Hartwell, another Marion County resident.
“We don’t want to just say we protect and serve, we’re going to do that and today and yesterday, we’ve been serving hot meals,” said Police Chief Michael Kelly.
“Our main job is to enforce the laws, but we’re also here to serve the community,” said Matthew Welch, one of the Columbia Police Department officers who handed out meals at the department Tuesday.
About 100 meals were prepared for the community on both Monday and Tuesday.
