734 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count rose to more than 730 new cases Tuesday.
MSDH reported 734 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths Tuesday statewide.
Four of the new deaths were reported in the Pine Belt with two in Lamar County and one each in Covington and Jones counties.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 288,714 and 6,501.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 30,760 COVID-19 cases and 619 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,425 cases, 76 deaths
- Forrest: 6,907 cases, 135 deaths
- Jasper: 2,070 cases, 41 deaths
- Jones: 7,720 cases, 140 deaths
- Lamar: 5,669 cases, 77 deaths
- Marion: 2,469 cases, 77 deaths
- Perry: 1,163 cases, 33 deaths
- Wayne: 2,480 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 264,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
