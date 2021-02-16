MDOT warns against driving in winter weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With winter weather hitting the Pine Belt, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has some safety tips for drivers.
MDOT’s number one piece of advice is to stay off the roads and stay home if possible.
Katey Roh, public information officer for MDOT in south Mississippi, said the agency prepared for the weather.
“Our crews have been out since before the weather actually hit and they have been working to treat the roads and everything like that with salt and elements like that,” Roh said.
She said even with preparation, it isn’t safe to be out on the roads.
“But it gets to a point where it is so cold that all those precautions essentially don’t work anymore or they don’t work nearly as well,” Roh said.
Roh said with the cold temperatures, the risk for ice on roadways is high.
“And so you slide and that’s a lot of times where the wrecks come in,” Roh said. “We just really encourage people and advise people to stay home because it’s just not worth it.”
Roh said if it’s an emergency and you have to drive, drive very slowly, watch for ice and pump your brakes to slow down to a stop. But if you can, help keep the roads clear for those who really need to be out. There are lots of risks on the road.
“A lot of people also don’t think of the potential of falling tree limbs and tree branches because this ice will attach to, you know, different trees or whatnot and it’ll get so heavy that it will fall in the roadway or it could fall anywhere,” Roh said. “And that’s a risk that people don’t think about, but it is something we do deal with.”
She reminds people that any accident can hurt emergency crews’ response time.
“Think of the emergency crews out here as well responding to different accidents and whatnot,” Roh said. “So if you get out on the roads when you don’t have to, you’re essentially taking those resources away from areas that need it.”
Roh emphasized MDOT’s best advice saying, “In this case, all we can do is ask people and essentially plead with them to please stay off the roads and stay home.”
